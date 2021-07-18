Louise set up her Instagram page so family in the US could see updates of Selina growing up.

Louise Bennett, 34 from Doxford Park launched her Instagram page @thecalvertclan to keep family in Texas updated after her daughter Selina was born.

Little did she know that two and half years later, her page would blow up and 20.6K people would also be following her family updates.

The mum who works part time in a bank said she was left ‘baffled’ after the page started to attract attention.

Mum Louise, with fiance Ryan, stepson Rhys and daughter Selina.

Louise said: “I set up the page in 2018 when Selina was two months old, it was just so family in Texas could see updates of her growing up.

"I soon started getting more and more followers, I have no idea why and it still baffles me now.”

The family post pictures of their days out across the North East at the beach, parks and eateries.

Mum Louise also posts beauty regimes and products as well as paid partnership posts with the likes of clothing brand Shein.

Selina, 2 posing at Roker beach.

She said: “We do get some advertising and promotion companies contacting us but I turn a lot of brands down as I only promote companies I would genuinely recommend to people.”

Posts on the family Instagram also include Louise’s fiance Ryan and stepson Rhys, 15 who get involved in family days out.

The 34-year-old says the social media page has helped build a network of mum’s across the UK who reach out to her with tips and places to visit.

The Sunderland family's Instagram page now has more than 20,000 followers.

She said: “There’s a sense of community among the Instagram page, I’ve met other mam’s in the North East through the page – It’s like a big support network.

"It’s been fantastic throughout the pandemic because even though we weren’t able to see people, I could still interact with others with almost survival tips.”

Louise says the Instagram page has also built a platform to see her youngest daughter Selina grow up.

She added: “I can really see Selina’s personality developing as you look through the photos – It’s nice to have that kind of memoir.”

You can follow Louise and her family’s story on instagram @thecalvertclan.

