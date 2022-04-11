Sunderland miracle twins Jack and Thomas Ferry celebrate their 21st birthday

Jack and Thomas Ferry weighed just 3lb between them when they were born 16 weeks premature on April 11, 2001, and doctors feared they would not survive.

But the battling pair are today celebrating their 21st birthday at the home they share with mum and dad Helen Morgan, 43, and David Ferry, 46, in Norton Road, Southwick.

The twins were kept in intensive care from birth, where their breathing was artificially supported to keep them alive while their internal organs continued to form.

They spent four months in hospital before being allowed home, undergoing laser treatment to their eyes and hernia operations, as well as overcoming chest infections and receiving four blood transfusions each to keep them alive.

The brothers continue to face a range of health issues – Thomas has hearing problems and cerebral palsy, while Jack has both hearing and sight problems.

Both have undergone surgery to help over the years. Thomas’ hearing has been improved by a cochlear implant, while Jack has had permanent lenses fitted in his eyes.

Today, Jack attends Percy Hedley College in Newcastle while Thomas is studying sport at Tyne Metropolitan College in Wallsend.

Jack (left) and Thomas Ferry celebrate their 21st birthday.

"We know Jack will always be with us but Thomas could do something,” said Helen.

A keen football fan, Thomas is a season ticket holder at the Stadium of Light and his dad believes his future could lie in that direction: "I think he would like to do something with sport or computer games,” said David.

The couple tended not to think about the challenges they had faced over the years. David added: “We never had another anything to compare it to,” he said.

"We didn’t have any other children to compare it with. We just got on with it.”

Jack (left) and Thomas were born born 16 weeks prematurely

The last couple of years had been particularly tough, with the family self-isolating at the height of the pandemic, though they had help in the form of niece and nephew Daniel, 14, and ten-year-old Amelia Carter who came to stay while their school was closed because parents Catherine and Kris were both classed as key workers.

"They are like brothers and sister,” said Helen.

Both twins finally succumbed to Covid earlier this year: "We just stayed home, we didn’t take them anywhere,” said Helen.

Jack and Thomas Ferry celebrate their 21st birthday with mum Helen Morgan

"For two years, we managed to keep them safe, then our Thomas got it and Jack picked it up.”

Today’s big day will be celebrated with a get-together for family and friends, while Thomas has plans for a big night out: “He is going out on Saturday night with my sister and her husband,” said Helen.

"They are going out for a few drinks round Durham.”

The extended family is heading to Spain later in the year for a fortnight’s villa break: “We’re going with my mum and sister, her husband and my nephew and niece,” said Helen.

David is expecting Jack to spend most of the break in the pool.

The couple are still coming to terms with the fact their boys have reached such a landmark anniversary: “You don’t realise they are 21,” said Helen.

Parents Helen Morgan and David Ferry hold the twins for the first time

"It has flown by, especially when you think of everything they have overcome.”

"We are so proud of them,” added David.

"They are spoiled rotten – but they deserve it.”

The twins on their fifth birthday

Thomas and brother Jack Ferry (R) celebrate their 18th birthday