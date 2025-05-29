Sunderland McDonald's staff fill 55 bags on community litter pick

Workers from Sunderland McDonald’s branches have been out and about doing their bit to Keep Britain Tidy.

Staff members and helpers from the branches in Sunderland city centre, Wessington Way, Sunderland Retail Park and Ryhope, which are owned and operated by local Franchisee, Jasper Maudsley, as well as volunteers, collected an impressive total of 55 bags of rubbish and gardening waste during their community litter pick.

The volunteers split into two groups, one focused on weeding and edging the paths in Burn Park, off New Durham Road, while the other carried out a litter pick along The Limes.

The litter pick formed part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Love Where You Live campaign, which encourages people to do small things in their communities to make a big difference.

Jasper said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my fantastic team for giving their time to take part in the ‘Love Where You Live’ event.

“Ensuring the areas we all enjoy are clear of litter is so important as it makes them a better and brighter place for everyone else that lives here in Sunderland.

“We continue to put people at the very heart of what we do, and this is just one example of our dedication to being a good neighbour.”

Love Where You Live is a community focused event which is part of the Keep Britain Tidy initiative.

It’s designed to inspire people to take pride in and care for their local environment, to eliminate litter, end waste and improve public spaces across the UK.

This can be through community litter picks and helping with green spaces in the area, whether that’s planting flowers, weeding, or tidying up paths.