Sunderland man's anger over new home being built, despite his objections

Work is well underway on the detached bungalow with a double garage on Warden Law Lane in Silksworth.

But this has angered Edward Mitchinson, who has lived in his home a few metres away with his wife Sandra in the house they built themselves almost 50 years ago.

The retired civil servant says he is unhappy with noise, dust and inconvenience he claims work is causing.

Residents nearby say the bungalow should not be being built at all. Sunderland Echo image.

He also claims that as per the council's planning guidance for the Silksworth Hall Conservation Area, the bungalow should not be built at all.

He further claims he has had barely any contact with the council and none with the contractor. The Echo has been unable to find out who is carrying out the work.

Mr Mitchinson said: “As far as I’m concerned the development shouldn’t be taking place. It says quite specifically that there should be no inward development in this area. The land shouldn’t be divided up or sold off.

“We’ve been subjected to diggers in use all the time.”

Sunderland City Council said: “As with all planning applications, the relevant policies in the city’s Core Strategy and Development Plan were applied and the development was considered to be acceptable.

“The suite of conditions imposed in the granting of planning permissions were all intended to minimise any resulting adverse impacts.

“Concerns raised will be examined by the relevant regulatory officers such as Environmental Health or the Local Planning Authority (LPA) and responses provided direct to the complainant.

“As planning permission runs with the land and not an individual or contractor, the council would not always hold this information and what is held by the LPA is available for public inspection on www.sunderland.gov.uk (application 19/00883/FUL).