Mike Clay, 62, is biking from his Hendon home to where his friend lives in Saffron Walden, Essex. He will rest there for a couple of days before making the return trip, ending back home on Monday, September 19.

The artist and retired school caretaker was inspired to take up the challenge after blood was found in his stool sample. Fortunately the polyps were not cancerous, but this was only established after a thorough examination.

Mike is aware that things could have been much worse and is urging others to get checked. Meanwhile he has set a target figure of £720, a pound a mile, to donate to the NHS Bowel cancer screening programme.

He said: “As soon as you’re 60 you get sent a poo sample kit. The first test was fine, but with the second one they said they found some blood.

“Within 10 days they whipped me in and examined me and thought there were a couple of polyps that needed removing. They were removed about two weeks after that.

“The consultant said that lots of people refuse. They’d rather not know.”

“I got the right result. I was impressed by how quickly things moved. It was six weeks from start to finish. It wasn’t painful or embarrassing. I strongly recommend not ignoring it.”

Mike hopes the toughest part of his ride is already complete, adding: “I think I’ve done the worst part in the North York Moors. Going up Swainby I had to get off the bike and push. It’s a 25% gradient and absolutely horrendous.

“I also got lost there and had a puncture in the pouring rain. It wasn’t very pleasant and I didn’t get into Easingwold until 9.30pm. But if that’s the worst that happens it will be a good trip.”

Mike has also designed a distinctive jersey for the ride. The King of the Mountains at the Tour de France wears red polka dots. Mike’s are brown. He said: “I’ll have to stop making scatological jokes. I don’t think my wife finds it funny.”