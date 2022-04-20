Sunderland man who went missing on Easter Monday is found safe following a police appeal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appeals were launched to locate Graeme Chapman after he was last seen at around 7am on Monday (April 18) morning, in the Broadmayne Avenue area of Sunderland.

Police said that it was “highly out of character” for the 58-year-old to go missing, leaving his family and officers concerned.

Police have confirmed that a missing Sunderland man has been safely found.

