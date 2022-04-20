Sunderland man who went missing on Easter Monday is found safe following a police appeal

Appeals were launched to locate Graeme Chapman after he was last seen at around 7am on Monday (April 18) morning, in the Broadmayne Avenue area of Sunderland.
Read More
Read MoreWhere is the cheapest petrol in Sunderland? 10 stations to fill up at across Wea...
Police said that it was “highly out of character” for the 58-year-old to go missing, leaving his family and officers concerned.
Most Popular
-
1
Devastated Sunderland mum pays tribute to son 'with heart of gold' killed after collapse of garden feature in 'freak accident'
-
2
UPDATE: One person taken to hospital and four others receive treatment after bus and car collide in Easington Lane
-
3
Motorcyclist dies after Easter Monday collision in Sunderland
-
4
Jet2 announces extra flights from Newcastle International for 2022 - here is where you can fly to
-
5
Sunderland pervert with 'sexual interest in children' found with over 10,000 indecent images
On Thursday, April 21, Northumbria Police have confirmed that Graeme has been safely found.