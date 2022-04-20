Loading...

Sunderland man who went missing on Easter Monday is found safe following a police appeal

Northumbria Police have announced that a Sunderland man who went missing on Easter Monday has been found safe.

By Sam Johnson
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 6:31 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 3:18 pm

Appeals were launched to locate Graeme Chapman after he was last seen at around 7am on Monday (April 18) morning, in the Broadmayne Avenue area of Sunderland.

Police said that it was “highly out of character” for the 58-year-old to go missing, leaving his family and officers concerned.

Police have confirmed that a missing Sunderland man has been safely found.

On Thursday, April 21, Northumbria Police have confirmed that Graeme has been safely found.