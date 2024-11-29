“We all have some sort of mental health challenges and I’ve struggled with my own issues and so I just wanted to do something to get men talking about their mental health.”

The words of 24-year-old Sunderland man Joe Haye who has not only grown a customary moustache but has decided to run nearly 500km this month (November) to support Movember and in particular men’s mental health - despite having only ever run a maximum of 8km before.

Movember is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.

In the UK, the leading cause of death in males under 50 is suicide.

Joe said: “Mental health is something close to my heart and I think exercise and running is a good way to clear your mind and so it seemed like an ideal challenge to take on for Movember. I’ve struggled with my own stresses when at university and I’ve got friends who’ve also had their own challenges.

“I think it’s something men need to talk about more. Talking about your mental health needs to be normalised.”

To graduate the challenge, Joe increased the mileage by one kilometre each day meaning his running exploits will culminate on Saturday November 30, with a 30km run taking his total distance to 465km.

Joe said: “It has been a tough challenge and today (Friday) I’m going to be running 29km. Since November 20th I’ve been effectively running more than half a marathon everyday.”

Joe lives in Millfield and works at a bar in Newcastle and has been running home from work to ensure he covers the miles.

He said: “When I’m not working, I tend to run along the coast, as it’s flat. However, last night I was at work in Newcastle. I finished my shift at 7pm and ran home and got in the house by 10.15pm.

“Running these distances everyday is really taking its toll on my body. I’m getting pains in my left knee and ankle but once I get going it’s not enough to stop me running.”

On the cultivation of his moustache, Joe added: “It’s the first tache I’ve grown and it’s nothing special, but it’s been quite easy for me to grow.”

Joe set a target of £1000 and has already raised over £800.

He said: “People have been really supportive and as my daily distances have gone up I think more people have been inspired to donate more money.”

You can still support Joe’s efforts by donating to his Movember fundraising page.