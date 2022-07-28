Sunderland man banned from entering property owned by grandmother after complaints of crime and anti-social behaviour

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after Kieran Phillips, previously of Westcliffe Road, made repeated breaches of a Community Protection Warning and Community Protection Notice issued against him.

The order, supported by Northumbria Police, was granted on Wednesday, July 27, by South Tyneside Magistrates' Court and bans Phillips or his associates from remaining on or entering the address, which is owned by his grandmother.

The partial closure order comes after complaints were made by local residents about anti-social behaviour including fighting, damaging property and drug use.

A partial closure order has been secured against a property in Westcliffe Road, Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council said: “The anti-social behaviour team became aware of complaints from residents of nearby Cliffe Court that a male was congregating with friends in the communal entrance to Cliffe Court and using cannabis.

“This was corroborated by Police reports and CCTV footage and Phillips was issued with a Community Protection Warning – including an exclusion zone incorporating Cliffe Court – to protect local residents.

“Offers of professional support were made to Kieran but he declined.

“In November 2021, Phillips was issued with a Community Protection Notice and once again support was offered but declined.

“However, in 2022 incidents became more severe and the council sought a partial closure order on the address.

“Any person found breaching a Closure Order is liable to arrest. The maximum penalty upon conviction is 51 weeks’ imprisonment.”

Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, thanked local residents for raising awareness of the issue and said Phillips had caused ‘distress and upset’ with his actions.

He added: "This is a quiet street with no history of anti-social behaviour, and Mr Phillips’ behaviour has caused distress and upset to his neighbours.

"Now that he is no longer permitted to access the property, I would like to thank members of the public for coming forward, showing their community spirit and demonstrating how if we all work and act together, we can make our streets and neighbourhoods happier and more peaceful places."