The Sunderland mam of a courageous heart transplant girl has received a prestigious award at Westminster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheryl Adamson from Roker was among 27 exceptional individuals honoured with the esteemed British Citizen Award (BCA) at the Palace of Westminster last week in recognition of their outstanding contributions to society.

Matt Allwright, Cheryl Adamson and Will Loughnane from Places for People | Submitted

Cheryl’s little girl Beatrix received a new heart in 2023 after she suddenly fell critically ill with heart failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beatrix was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, suffering a cardiac arrest and was saved by CPR and could only return home if a successful heart transplant took place.

Beatrix remained in hospital for just under 15 months, during which time Cheryl lived at the hospital. There were no facilities to provide parents at the unit with respite.

This inspired Cheryl to find a solution to help others finding themselves in similar situations. She established a partnership with the local park to allow use of a building, forged a team of volunteers to provide holistic therapies and started to support parents’ mental health during this time.

Cheryl arranged birthday events, Easter and Christmas activities for all the children and families on the unit, all whilst dealing with her own trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, Beatrix received a successful heart transplant and returned home. Cheryl continued to work to support the children and families on the ward and created ‘Bea’s 500’.

BCA Medalists July 2025, House of Lords | Submitted

Members pay in £1 per week, the money being distributed to a person in need or a cause each week. To date, the fund has paid out over £23,000.

Cheryl was presented with the BCA Medal of Honour by Will Loughnane, Chief Commercial Officer from founding sponsors, Places for People who said: “Cheryl is both an inspirational parent and a community member who has turned her own family’s difficult circumstances into a beacon of hope for the others facing the same.

“Her story shows the power of bringing a community together and long may she continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the award, Cheryl said: “‘I am just truly blessed to be able to have so much support from my friends, family and other parents.”

Cheryl added: “When we were in hospital, our focus was just getting through each day, but then there were moments of how can we make this better for the families in here.

“We tried to make each day count and keep the hope that one day Beatrix would get home. But even back then, I knew my experiences meant something else and that I wanted to spread the love!”

People can continue to help Bea’s 500 Crew and to find out more visit here.

And to learn more about organ donation, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.

You can listen to Cheryl’s Wearside Echoes podcast interview in full here.