Sunderland Lifeboat Station was alerted to the incident at 11.20am and launched their Atlantic 85 lifeboat.

A statement on the lifeboat station's Facebook page said: "The lifeboat launched after a 999 report regarding two men being blown out to sea by strong offshore winds.

"RNLI Beach Lifeguards responded immediately and stood by the casualties until the lifeboat arrived to bring the casualties back to shore.

"The two men, aged 32 and 27, were transferred back to Sunderland Marina where they were assisted ashore by Coastguard Officers."

The Coastguard have said the men were in an inflatable dinghy when they were blown out to sea off Whitburn.

Steve Cox, for HM Coastguard said: "The men, who were not wearing lifejackets and did not have oars or an engine onboard, were so far out to sea when the first informant called that they were only tiny dots near the horizon.

"They were really fortunate that the first informant saw them and made the call to the Coastguard. Inflatable toy boats are not suitable for use at the coast as they can easily be swept out to sea.

"If you’re setting out to sea, make sure that you are well equipped with at least a couple of methods of calling for help and have lifejackets or buoyancy aids and all the other safety equipment suitable for your activity.’

Other than being cold and wet the two men were unharmed by their ordeal.