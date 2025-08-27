He’s one of our most famous sons, a Mackem legend, musician, songwriter and producer whose music has been enjoyed around the globe.

Never one to forget his roots, Barnes-born Dave Stewart, who made his name in the Eurythmics but went on to carve a wide-ranging career, still makes regular trips back to Sunderland.

Dave Stewart with Dan Donnelly from The Northern Academy of Music Education (NAME). | Sunderland Echo

The multi-million-selling artist is currently enjoying six weeks back in his home city, grabbing coffee at his favourite spots like Fausto and Pop Recs and discovering new additions like Ember at Sheepfolds and Mogi in Chester Road.

He’s also found time during his summer in Sunderland to work on a unique module with Sunderland-based music college, The Northern Academy of Music Education (NAME).

Set up four years ago by Barry Hyde, one quarter of The Futureheads, and Dan Donnelly, who’s had a long career in bands such as Levellers, The Wonder Stuff and The Celtic Social Club, they pooled their extensive knowledge in the music industry to create NAME.

Dave at the Pathways to Knowledge sculpture at St Peter's Riverside | Sunderland Echo

Based across three sites - on the top floor of The Fire Station, Birdland Studios above The Peacock pub and at St Peter’s Campus - the college offers a cutting-edge modern music industries higher education programme, delivered with partners The University of Sunderland.

Dave is working with the team to curate a new module for third year students called Collaborative Songwriting with Dave Stewart.

As part of the module, Dave draws on his four decades of experience in the music industry, working with big hitters like Mick Jagger, Joss Stone, Bryan Ferry, Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks, Gwen Stefani and many, many more, as well his work with lesser-known artists as they embark on the journey of songwriting together, from the kernel of an idea to reaching No 1 in the charts.

Dave Stewart at a previous trip home at Sunderland Empire | Sunderland Echo

The course also looks at Dave’s extensive work for music in movies, musicals and his friendship with Nelson Mandela which led to him using the former South African president’s prison number as a telephone number for the 46664 campaign, a global anti-AIDS initiative in which he worked alongside artists like Paul McCartney, Bono and Edge.

Dave said it was great to see more of a focus on the creative industries in Sunderland now.

“Creativity and that way of thinking has been underrepresented for many years,” he said. “Now you have lots and lots of little creative companies - places like Pop Recs - that have exploded.”

Whilst home, Dave also made a surprise appearance on stage with fellow Mackem talent Tom A. Smith who will be playing Dave in a film about his colourful life growing up in Sunderland.

You can watch our chat with Dave about how he’s spending his summer in Sunderland at the top of the page.

Dave appeared on stage with Tom A. Smith as the young star appeared at The Fire Station. | Photo by Caroline Saunders

Dan from NAME said: “It’s such a privilege to be working with Dave on this - it’s like having a Jedi on the team.

“Dave already had the idea of starting a songwriting school online, but as we already have a school up and running and staff it made sense to incorporate it as a degree module and we got the ball rolling.

“It’s a really unique module and gives students an insight into the different interpersonal skills needed to collaborate with someone - and the different types of collaborative work.”

At the end of the module, which starts this September, students will create a collaborative song, one of which will be presented with a Dave Stewart award.

In the meantime, if you’re lucky enough to have got tickets before they sold out, you can catch Dave performing at The Fire Station on September 5 and 7 where he’s reimagining Bob Dylan’s iconic tracks in his own unmistakable style.