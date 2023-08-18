Landmarks across Sunderland light up on Saturday and Sunday August 19 and 20 to support cheer on England and honour the Lionesses' successes in the World Cup.

The England team takes on Spain in the World Cup Final on Sunday after their semi-final victory over Australia.

Landmarks are being lit overnight on both Saturday and Sunday in the England colours of red and white.

Sunderland City Council picture of Penshaw Monument lit in England colours.

The Northern Spire bridge, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, Seaburn Lighthouse, Hylton Castle and Penshaw Monument will all be lit from dusk to dawn.

Traffic message signs on the city's main highways routes are also wishing the Lionesses 'good luck'.

Sunderland City Council leaderGraeme Miller said: "Once again, the Lionesses have had a fantastic tournament and delivered a tremendous run of results in a string of very exciting games.

"They are continuing to draw the adulation and admiration of all fans and pull in many new ones as they help raise the profile of women’s football even further."

Sunderland City Council picture of Hylton Castle lit in England colours.

Sunderland has strong connections to the Lionesses as the team’s second most capped player midfielder Jill Scott was born in the city, and former squad players Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead all played for Sunderland AFC Ladies.

Councillor Miller added: "We’ve seen marvellous matches, a great team spirit, some absolutely cracking goals, and they’re creating football history. Let’s all wish them the very best in the final - Ha'way the Lionesses.