Sunderland landmarks to be lit up red and white for Euro 2020 heroes Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson
Landmarks across Sunderland are to be lit up in red and white to cheer on England - and local lads Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford - as they head into the semi finals of the Euros.
National Trust owned Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire bridge, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, the white lighthouse at Seaburn and the Beacon of Light will all be bathed in the England team colours on Tuesday and Wednesday night to mark England’s semi final match against Denmark.
The lights will also go on again on Saturday night if they make it through to Sunday's final.The leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Graeme Miller, said: "We're delighted to be lighting Sunderland landmarks to cheer on our homegrown heroes and the England team in the semi finals.
"There's a huge sense of excitement and anticipation across the whole of England in the run up to Wednesday but even more so here with Sunderland lads Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson both playing a starring role in the England squad."They've both had a fantastic tournament with Jordan Henderson scoring his first ever England goal on Saturday and Jordan Pickford yet to concede, so we have even more reasons to cheer England on.
"We want them to know that their city is both immensely proud of them and right behind them when they take to the pitch at Wembley."But whatever the result, I'd urge everyone watching the game on Wednesday and the final on Sunday to continue doing their bit by making sure that they do so safely."