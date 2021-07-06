England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

National Trust owned Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire bridge, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, the white lighthouse at Seaburn and the Beacon of Light will all be bathed in the England team colours on Tuesday and Wednesday night to mark England’s semi final match against Denmark.

The lights will also go on again on Saturday night if they make it through to Sunday's final.The leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Graeme Miller, said: "We're delighted to be lighting Sunderland landmarks to cheer on our homegrown heroes and the England team in the semi finals.

"There's a huge sense of excitement and anticipation across the whole of England in the run up to Wednesday but even more so here with Sunderland lads Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson both playing a starring role in the England squad."They've both had a fantastic tournament with Jordan Henderson scoring his first ever England goal on Saturday and Jordan Pickford yet to concede, so we have even more reasons to cheer England on.