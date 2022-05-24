A joint initiative by Rotary North East and Sunderland City Council will see Penshaw Monument, the Northern Spire Bridge, Fulwell Mill, Hylton Castle, Keel Square, High Street West and the lighthouse at Cliffe Park lit up red from dusk until dawn.
The Rotary Club have campaigned to raise funds to provide community public access defibrillators (CPADs) as well as providing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training for local communities.
Since July 2020, Rotary North East have installed around 60 defibrillators across the region including 20 in Washington.
Community Service Team Leader Phil Hopps said: “Every minute which goes by for someone who has had a cardiac arrest and doesn’t have access to a defibrillator, there chances of survival decreases by 10 per cent.
"This just shows time is of the essence and the effectiveness of defibrillators. CPR is also vital which is why training is so important and that people have the confidence to use it.
"We also know a lot of buildings and workplaces have defibrillators inside and we would just encourage people to consider fitting them externally in casing to enable public access.”
Studies have shown that a shock administered from a defibrillator within three to five minutes can produce survival rates between 50 - 70 per cent.
Phil added: “The illumination of the landmarks is aimed at not only helping to raise awareness of CPADs but is also an acknowledgement of the wonderful efforts being made by local community groups and individuals to see an increase of this potentially life-saving equipment in the region.”