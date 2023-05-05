The 30-year-old has been working as a firefighter for two years with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS).

Right-back Megan serves on Red Watch at Newcastle Central Community Fire Station after passing the gruelling 12-week firefighter training course to make her childhood dream come true back in 2021.

She has been turning out for the Black Cats since 2012 and played a key role in their promotion to the Women’s Super League to years later.

Megan in uniform

Adrenalin

“I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter even from a young age, and when the opportunity arose for me to pursue both of my passions side-by-side it was a dream come true,” she said Megan.

“I got goose bumps the first time I was inside the fire appliance travelling through Newcastle city centre at night with the blue lights flashing on the way towards a real-life incident.

“The adrenalin pumps through your body on the way to a job. As it’s a dream come true helping to serve the people of my home town in the place I grew up.”

Megan in action for Sunderland Ladies

She sees the same team spirit in both roles: “All of the different watches get on really well together. There is a great camaraderie amongst the firefighters which makes the job extra special. I love it,” said Megan.

“I get along with every single person, and I also learn from each and every one of them as well. I think that is one of the most important things for me.

“When we are on shift it’s like a family. It’s a lot like playing football with the sense of closeness and aspects of teamwork, and where we’ve always got each other’s backs.”

Megan has played football since the age of six and worked her way up the age groups at Newcastle United’s academy before moving to rivals Sunderland A.F.C Ladies.

Megan with (from left) Firefighter Harry Hayward, Watch Manager Steven Walker and Firefighter Bradley Clough

Before joining TWFRSS, she had worked as a personal trainer, an administrator in a law firm, car salesperson and as a football coach at Gateshead College.

‘Both careers work hand-in-hand’

She says her gender has never been an issue on station: “It doesn’t feel like that to me. We’ve recently had a female Crew Manager join the watch (Jenni) which is great. I’ve only ever been treated as a firefighter. It’s never felt like the lads and then me.

“My key aspirations for my career in the Fire Service is to enjoy every day, continue to learn, and to continue to help the local community as I grow as a firefighter. As for football, the aim is to play for as long as I can at the highest level possible.

“Both careers work hand-in-hand, and both roles keep me quite fit as they are very physical jobs and hobbies to pursue.”

Watch Manager Steven Walker, who oversees Megan’s team at TWFRS, said: “Megan has developed in to an accomplished and dedicated firefighter who is a key player for our Red Watch team.