The weekend saw over 100 people enjoy a multicultural celebration of the Hindu festivals of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

The city's residents came together to celebrate the Hindu festivals of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

The festivals celebrate the the birth of the Hindu Gods lord Rama and Lord Hanuman.

The city’s Hindu community were joined by people of other faiths and backgrounds, including councillors Michael Dixon and Lyall Reed.

The celebration took place at South Hylton Tansy Centre on Sunday April 21. As well as experiencing the atmosphere and colour of the religious ceremony, people were also able to enjoy traditional Indian food and a “dramatic re-enacting the epic tale of Rama’s life”.

Organiser Hardip Barad said: “Around 110 devotees attended, with special guests including councillors Michael Dixon and Lyall Reed, as well as Millicent Warham from Newcastle, who shared her experience studying Hinduism Vedanta at Ramakrishnan Mission.

“Young devotees Sukruth and Thatya spoke about the significance of both festivals.”

Hardip now hopes to organise further festivals to help bring the city’s residents together.

He added: “This was an opportunity for people to come along and learn more about the Hindu religion and culture.