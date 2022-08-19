News you can trust since 1873
A rainbow out to sea at Roker by Phil Rowden. Happy World Photography Day!

Sunderland in pictures - Celebrating the beautiful scenery in and around Sunderland for World Photography Day

Searching for a beauty spot to take that perfect photo? Sunderland is packed with picturesque places to choose from.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:55 am

And there’s no better time than World Photography Day (Friday, August 19) to celebrate the wonderful scenery Wearside has to offer.

Ahead of today’s milestone – an annual celebration of photography and its history – we called on the Echo readers to send in their best pictures from the year so far.

The submissions were something special.

From wildlife views to local landmarks; here are some of your striking shots in celebration of World Photography Day.

See more on our Facebook page here and add yours to the post.

1. Reflections

Enjoying a different view, created using a lens ball, at the coast.

Photo: Rachael Young

2. It was all yellow

A splash of springtime with a blanket of daffodils.

Photo: Jonathan Miller-Cole

3. Little friend

A passing squirrel stops for a picture - he must have known World Photography Day was coming!

Photo: Konner Wells

4. Landmark

Hylton Castle stands proud as a Wearside landmark.

Photo: Adam Appleby

