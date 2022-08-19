Sunderland in pictures - Celebrating the beautiful scenery in and around Sunderland for World Photography Day

And there’s no better time than World Photography Day (Friday, August 19) to celebrate the wonderful scenery Wearside has to offer.

Ahead of today’s milestone – an annual celebration of photography and its history – we called on the Echo readers to send in their best pictures from the year so far.

The submissions were something special.

From wildlife views to local landmarks; here are some of your striking shots in celebration of World Photography Day.

Reflections Enjoying a different view, created using a lens ball, at the coast. Photo: Rachael Young

It was all yellow A splash of springtime with a blanket of daffodils. Photo: Jonathan Miller-Cole

Little friend A passing squirrel stops for a picture - he must have known World Photography Day was coming! Photo: Konner Wells

Landmark Hylton Castle stands proud as a Wearside landmark. Photo: Adam Appleby