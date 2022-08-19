Sunderland in pictures - Celebrating the beautiful scenery in and around Sunderland for World Photography Day
Searching for a beauty spot to take that perfect photo? Sunderland is packed with picturesque places to choose from.
And there’s no better time than World Photography Day (Friday, August 19) to celebrate the wonderful scenery Wearside has to offer.
Ahead of today’s milestone – an annual celebration of photography and its history – we called on the Echo readers to send in their best pictures from the year so far.
The submissions were something special.
From wildlife views to local landmarks; here are some of your striking shots in celebration of World Photography Day.
