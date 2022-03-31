Sunderland house fire sparks safety warning over using alternative heating methods to beat energy price rises

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service were called to a blaze in the city after the home owner fitted a bioethanol heater as an alternative heating method.

The fire broke out after the resident poured oil into the heater, unaware that the flames from when the unit was previously used hadn’t completely gone out.

After setting alight, the blaze had caused damage to the kitchen including causing the ceramic decorative logs to shatter and flames setting alight a nearby beanbag.

The fire service are warning about the dangers of alternative heating methods.

Now fire chiefs are wanting to raise awareness of the potential risks involved with some alternative forms of heating, especially at a time when energy bills are set to rise.

Steven Thomas, Head of Prevention and Education at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “We know many of you will be looking for alternative heating provisions but please be mindful of the fire risks they can cause.

"Bioethanol heaters can be dangerous if not used correctly as they burn for up to five hours and can’t be extinguished, you have to wait for them to burn out. Never top up the oil when they are hot and make sure you store the bio-ethanol fuel or gel in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.

“Also always make sure you keep your room well ventilated to stop carbon monoxide poisoning and a CO detector should be fitted in the same room.”

