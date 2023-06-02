Sunderland hero Kevin Phillips to take on Great North Run for Red Sky Foundation

Former Sunderland AFC striker Kevin Phillips is swapping his football boots for his running shoes for this year’s AJ Bell Great North Run, after signing up to support North East heart charity, the Red Sky Foundation.

The charity already has over 250 runners signed up to take part in the half marathon. It will be the second year Red Sky Foundation has had people supporting them and with the numbers committed, it looks like a record-breaking year for the charity.

Kevin said: “I am so excited for my first ever Great North Run.

"It’s for such a brilliant charity and a cause which means a lot to me, especially combining my love of keeping fit while helping to raise money to provide much-needed support for babies, children and adults living with complex heart conditions.

“I’ll be doing the run with my good friend Wess Brown who’s youngest son Sol has had three open heart surgeries at the Freeman Hospital. It’s our way of giving something back so Red Sky Foundation can help other families needing their support.

"We recognise the hard work the charity does to make a difference to the lives of so many people within the region’s cardiac wards in hospitals and also in local communities across Sunderland and the wider North East.

“We have to do our bit and give something back to help others and this is our way of doing just that. We’re really looking forward to joining Team Red Sky and would strongly recommend anyone else thinking of doing the Great North Run to do it for such an amazing charity.”

Phillips was the Premier League’s top scorer in the 1999-2000 season at the Stadium of Light and he still remains the only Englishman to have won the coveted European Golden boot for his efforts.

Sergio Petrucci, founder of Red Sky Foundation, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Kevin and Wess’ support, more so because both Emma and I know first hand what it’s like to have a child have heart surgery and to have Wess run for it with hundreds of other runners means so much to us.

"Both Kevin and Wess are such amazing people with a huge heart and they’re loved so much across Sunderland we know they’ll get plenty of cheers from the red and white fans lining the route.”

The Red Sky Foundation was set up by Sunderland couple Emma and Sergio Petrucci after their daughter Luna had life-saving treatment and they have since raised close to £1million pounds to fund state of the art cardiac equipment, specialist nursing care, family support services and over 400 emergency defibrillators.