Sunderland heritage giant Raymond Davison dies aged 92

A key figure and important contributor to a number of groups championing and safeguarding Sunderland’s heritage has died aged 92.

Raymond Davison addresses the crowd at the first annual 1883 Victoria Hall Disaster memorial service in 2011. | Sunderland Echo

Raymond Davison lived in Hendon all his life, becoming involved with many local voluntary enterprises.

He played roles at the Sunderland Antiquarian Society, St Peter's Church, reading clubs, Living History, Friends of Backhouse/Barley Mow Park, the Donnison Centre and more.

He also had a long career in local government with Sunderland City Council.

Former colleagues and councillors past and present, from different political parties, were among those at his funeral at St Ignatius the Martyr Church in Hendon.

Mr Davison stood for the Conservatives in ward elections. But his close connections at Back on the Map meant he was also friends with Hendon Labour councillors.

As chair of the Hendon History Group in 2019, he was instrumental in having artwork produced for the former Sunderland Church High School, which had closed in 2016 having educated since since 1884.

He will be particularly remembered as a member of Sunderland Old Township Heritage Society, as it was in this role in 2011 that he started a most poignant annual event.

On June 16 each year, people of all ages gather for a service at the Victoria Hall memorial in Mowbray Park to pay their respects to those affected by the disaster which struck the nearby hall on June 16, 1883.

Cllr Michael Dixon said: "Myself and ex-councillor Peter Wood will miss Raymond's excellent company as we saw a lot of each other over the years.

"There was rarely a dull moment, a sentiment, I am sure, that would be readily shared by all his friends and relatives."

Raymond Davison in 2013. | 3rd party

Pauline Hilton, treasurer of Sunderland Old Township and Heritage Society, said: "Raymond was the founder member and former Committee Chair of the society.

"As a proud Hendon resident throughout his long life, this ceremony becoming so well established meant a great deal to him.

"Raymond was also very passionate about conserving local history and really enjoyed the six services each year our Heritage Society helped arrange in the former Sunderland Parish Church, now Seventeen Nineteen-Holy Trinity Church, that linked the present with the past.

"We will all miss him very much for his dedication, friendship, quirky humour and the countless good memories over the years."