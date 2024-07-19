Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team has already broken five world records.

Sunderland man and Armed Forces veteran, Ryan Myers, is part of a team of 12 people looking to break three world records in one day to raise both awareness and funds for people who have served their country who may now be experiencing difficulties with their mental and physical wellbeing.

The group of strongmen and women – collectively known as Team Natural Power - are aiming to add to their staggering five Guinness World Records by successfully breaking another three.

Team Natural Power

The event, which takes place at Power Bar Gym in Sunderland on August 11, will see the team take on the record attempts of a Sandbag carry, weighted sled drag and weighted sled arm over arm pull - all featuring greater weight carried than ever before.

Ryan, 40, is a veteran of 20 years service in the Marines, eight in regular service and 12 in the reserves.

He said: “We started all this back in 2017 for charity. Many of us are former marines and are aware of colleagues who have struggled with mental health conditions and some have even taken their own lives.

“We really wanted to actively do something to help - anything to try and stop people feeling like there is no other way out.”

Through their previous record breaking displays of strength, Team Natural Power has already raised £25,000 for their chosen charities.

Ryan added: “It gives us all a real goal, knowing that what we are doing could help someone in need and, undoubtedly in some cases, help save lives.”

The latest record breaking effort will raise funds for the Curtis Palmer Program which helps serving and retired police officers and staff with physical injury, illness and mental health wellbeing.

Team Natural Power.

Also part of Team Natural Power is a former Metropolitan police officer Helen Barnett, from Sunderland, who was diagnosed with PTSD following her service and wanted to do something to support the charity.

She said: “I became involved with the Curtis Palmer Program by helping others. It’s also helped me to heal and I am proud to be an ambassador for the charity now.

“Team Natural Power is doing an incredible job to fundraise so it can continue the amazing work it is doing.”

Joining Ryan and Helen in the record-breaking attempt are Ben Barnett, from Worcester, Kayle Isaacs, from the Wirral, Jim Galvin, from East Grinstead, Dave Coleman, from Tunbridge Wells, Colin Kelly, from Seaham, Jason Morgan, from Plymouth, Emma Harkin-Jones, from Newton Aycliffe, Jim Billingham, from Lincoln. Bogdan Cuipe, from, Basingstoke, and Harry Shepard, from Birmingham.

You can support the team’s cause by donating to their GoFundMe page.