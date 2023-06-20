An underwater explorer who has shared his vast knowledge with Sunderland students as a guest lecturer at the city's university has given his grim insight into the plight of those aboard the missing submersible in the Atlantic.

Teams are racing against the clock to find the Polar Prince vessel which went missing during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic.

Dik Barton, who knows the underwater terrain better than anyone, is a University of Sunderland guest lecturer, who has regularly shared his business and career experience over the last five years inspiring students on campus and at our global partner college sites.

University of Sunderland guest lecturer, Dik Barton (left) with AssociateProfessor in Cultural Management at the University, Dr Derek Watson,

During his time as Vice President (Operations), with RMS Titanic, Inc. working on the TITANIC Project, he was the first Briton to ever dive to the wreck of the Titanic and has completed 22 dives to the wreck.

Sadly it means he understands only too well the plight of those aboard the Polar Prince.

The missing sub is about the size of a Ford Transit van, Steve Aiken said. Photo issued by American Photo Archive of the OceanGate Expeditions submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic.Photo: American Photo Archive/Alamy/PA Wire

“This is incredibly sad news, and in light of recent events, sadly the Titanic exploration community always anticipated that this would be the case," he said.

“The vessel is not designed to survive those depths for this duration, time sadly is running out. This is a hostile environment with no means of escape.”

Dik, aformer Army officer, has a breadth of experience operating globally in corporate level risk management and a particular knowledge of working in the oil & gas and utilities industries operating at ministerial and board room management level, latterly owning and operating his own medical splinting device business.

He managed ‘The Titanic Artefact Collection’ of over 6,500 recovered artefacts, ensuring the logistics of storage and shipping, installation and security at exhibition, supervising the installation and conservation team.

An experienced diver, Dik has worked as an underwater cameraman and the footage been used in numerous documentaries including those produced by the BBC, Channel 4, CBS, History Channel, Discovery and National Geographic.

In addition, he was a consultant on the making of the 1997 movie TITANIC with James Cameron and team and subsequent ongoing documentaries and operations.