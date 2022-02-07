Sunderland graduate lands dream job of working on Steve and Karen breakfast show

Liam Milburn graduated from the University of Sunderland with a Radio, Audio and Podcasting MA in 2018, and is now responsible for the day-to-day running of the Steve and Karen Breakfast Show, which involves getting callers on air, editing audio, facilitating competitions and developing new ideas.

The 25-year-old grew up listening to the show whilst getting ready for school, not realising years later he’d actually be working with Steve and Karen.

Liam has worked his way up to secure his role on the breakfast show. During his time at the University at Sunderland, Liam presented and produced shows on Spark Sunderland before working his way up to Deputy Programming Manager. He then went on to present and produce shows for BBC Radio Newcastle, where he remained for the next three-and-a-half years before taking up his new role at Metro Radio and TFM.

Liam with Steve and Karen at Metro Radio

Speaking about joining the Steve and Karen show, Liam said: “It’s a really unique show which proudly waves the flag for the north-east and makes the listeners the star, which I absolutely love.”

“The career opportunities at the University are second to none.

“You just have to look across the radio industry and see how many Sunderland graduates have made it.

“Having Spark on your CV can bump you up the list when it comes to radio jobs. It shows you’ve worked on an FM station, and you’ve developed skills at a really high level.

“Put the work in and the possibilities are enormous.”

North East Regional Content Director at Bauer Media and Liam’s new boss, Chris Cotton, said: “It was clear when we met Liam, he already had a solid understanding of what makes a successful breakfast radio show.

“His knowledge of Metro Radio and Steve and Karen’s show was evident from our first conversation.

“We were particularly impressed with his appreciation of how powerful the ‘local’ attribute can be for a brand, when the team genuinely takes it to heart and delivers it with authenticity like Steve and Karen.”

