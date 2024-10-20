Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A girl who threw a message in a bottle into the sea at Sunderland is delighted after it was received a year later - hundreds of miles away in Sweden.

Harry and Grace Liddle holding their bottles | Christie Bowley/PA Wire

Grace Liddle, then 11, and her brother Harry Liddle, now six, threw glass bottles containing hand-written scrolls off Roker Pier on August 28, 2023.

The family ordered the bottles from Amazon and included contact details for their mother, Christie Bowley.

And they were delighted when a Christie, 35, got a response via Messenger on March 6 to let them know Harry’s bottle had arrived in Denmark.

Picture by Freddy Stahlberg of where Grace's bottle was found | Freddy Stahlberg/PA Wire

While Grace was happy for her brother, she longed for the day her own bottle would be found - but was losing hope.

Christie said: “Grace was convinced hers sank and had taken a room up in the Titanic.”

On August 3, Ms Bowley, who helps out at her partner Jason Liddle’s business, Instaflor Ltd, and lives with her family in Grindon Lane, Sunderland, opened Messenger and saw a note from a man called Freddy Stahlberg, who said he found Grace’s bottle on an island in Sweden called Pinno.

Grace and Harry Liddle getting ready to throw their bottles off the pier.

Mr Stahlberg, 72, who lives in Grebbestad during the summer months and in Lund for the rest of the year, said when he discovered the bottle on August 2, he initially found it hard to read the message inside as it had been in salt water for a prolonged period of time.

“Our family tried our best to find words that were useful, and we were finally able to identify Christie’s name, a hint that she had a Facebook address, as well as the word Sunderland,” he said.

“With her name, I found her Facebook page, and looking at the images there I could deduce that she lived in Sunderland, which was mentioned in the message in the bottle.

“With this information at hand, I dared to send a message to Christie.

“She replied some time later and we were all very enthusiastic about having solved the riddle.”

Grace writing her message for the bottle. | Christie Bowley/PA Wire

The retired university professor said he often goes on “treasure hunts” with his grandson Edward Stahlberg, five, and the little boy was excited about the discovery.

Ms Bowley said: “(Grace) was really shocked, she couldn’t believe it because there was a very slim chance that Harry’s would be found, so when we discovered Grace’s had also been found she was absolutely over the moon.

“They’ve both been found in the space of a year, you wouldn’t expect them to be found so soon – I think it just shows how small the world actually is.

“I just think it’s a miracle, considering how big the sea is.”

Ms Bowley said she initially thought there was “no chance” of the bottles ever being discovered further than the pier, because when her children first threw them out to sea, they started heading back to shore.

She added the similar names of the people who found the bottles made the saga more entertaining.

“Harry’s bottle was found by a man called Frederik and Grace’s was found by someone called Freddy – it is just mad,” she said.

She hopes she can take Harry and Grace to the locations their bottles were found and the family has considered throwing more bottles into the Atlantic Ocean to see if they end up in the United States.