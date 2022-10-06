Sunderland funeral director wins two national awards for 12 years of 'outstanding' service to bereaved families
A funeral director in Sunderland has won two national awards after being nominated for his ‘passion and sincerity’ during his 12 years of service and ‘incredible work’ throughout the pandemic.
Reverend Daniel Ackerley, from John Duckworth Funeral Directors was awarded Funeral Director of the Year and Minister of the Year at the Good Funeral Awards held in Oxford on Saturday, September 24.
Daniel attended the ceremony, which saw candidates come together from across the whole of the UK, after he was nominated by families he has taken care of over the years.
John Duckworth, which has branches in both Sunderland and South Shields, say they are ‘incredibly’ proud of Daniel.
General Manager, Kayren House said: “Daniel is an outstanding funeral director and he well and truly deserves both of these accolades for his passion, sincerity and unwavering dedication.
“The funeral industry can be emotionally draining and whenever one of us needs a pick me up, we can always rely on Daniel – he is a joy to work with and he is an integral part to our team.
"The pandemic was a particularly difficult time, and we provided support and help for families who had lost loved ones. We couldn’t function as normal with different Covid rules, it was a heartbreaking time but Daniel worked exceptionally hard to make the best of it, as we all did and we managed to get through it together.”
Daniel, who is a self supporting priest in the Church of England alongside being a full time Principal Funeral Director, is also a talented musician and brings comfort with his piano playing and charity concerts.
He was awarded his accolades after receiving “amazing” testimonials from members of the community alongside other professionals within the industry.
Daniel was previously awarded the prestigious 'Scales Award’ for receiving the highest marks in the country in his National Association and British Institute of Funeral Directors Diploma.
He said: “When I arrived at the awards, there were so many people there, I didn’t think I stood a chance of winning anything but I was so happy to be there.
"When my name was read out for Minister of the Year, I was astounded, and when I was then awarded Funeral Director of the Year, I was absolutely speechless.
"The pandemic was emotionally draining time for everyone, especially those working in the funeral profession. We spent a lot of time thinking about how we could provide the same care and compassion to our families in such difficult circumstances.
"It was just wonderful to receive these two awards and I feel so humbled to win both. I’m extremely grateful for all the lovely testimonials from everyone who nominated me. It was so very much appreciated and it was an occasion which will stay with me forever more.”