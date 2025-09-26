A Sunderland funeral director who has gifted thousands of pounds to local good causes is appealing to other community groups in need of support to get in touch.

In their latest good deed, John G Hogg Funeral Directors donated £1,655 to The Good Shepherd Church and Community Hub who support vulnerable individuals and families living in the Ford housing estate.

The team from The Good Shepherd Church and Community Hub receive their grant. | John G Hogg Funeral Directors

The money will be used to help provide community events including barbecues for local residents, weekly drop-in support sessions, and support for local families during school holiday periods.

Earlier this year (2025), John G Hogg Funeral Directors also awarded £1,500 to the Pallion Action Group’s Ready Steady Cook programme.

The food and cooking classes helped families improve their kitchen skills to help make meals go further and also provided tips to participants on how to stretch their budgets.

The local business is now looking to give away a third instalment of nearly £2,000 to another community initiative.

Funeral Director Claire Ward, who has helped co-ordinate the fund, said: “It has been brilliant to be able to support the work of dedicated groups doing amazing things to help residents and the wider community each and every day.

“These grants highlight the wonderful variety of projects happening on our doorstep – from children’s groups and disability support to local sports and environmental initiatives.

“It has been so inspiring to see how each of these organisations is making a difference in people’s lives, and we are proud to support them through the fund.”

Speaking about their latest donation Claire added: “The Good Shepherd’s Connect Project is yet another example of the dedication and commitment people put into helping others, and it’s a pleasure to play a small part in making that happen.

“Through the community fund we’ve had the chance to connect with so many wonderful groups, and it’s been a real privilege to learn about the incredible work they do.

“We’re now opening applications for our third and final round, and we’d love to hear from any local charities or community groups who could benefit.”

To qualify for the grant applicants must be based within three miles of John G Hogg’s funeral homes in Martin Terrace, Pallion, Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon, and Allendale Road, Farringdon.

John G Hogg Funeral Director want to hear from projects which fit with one or more of the fund’s four themes: Health, Education, Employment Opportunities, and tackling Poverty and Social Deprivation.

The deadline for applications is October 27 at 12 noon. You can find out more and make an application via the company’s website.