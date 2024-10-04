Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A firefighter has returned with a haul of gold medals after representing the UK on the international stage.

Vicky Haswell, who lives in Sunderland with her son William and their cocker spaniel Billy, spends her working week helping save lives and keep people safe, and, like all firefighters, keeps herself in good shape.

She has been a serving firefighter with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) for over 22-years and works alongside colleagues on Green Watch at Rainton Bridge Community Fire Station.

Physical exercise is also a big part of her free time, including being a member of Sunderland Harriers AC, a club she has represented for over thirty years.

And she proved her sporting worth by coming home with three gold medals from the 15th World Firefighters Games in Aalborg in Denmark, champion in the 400m, 800m and the javelin.

“I was really proud to wear the colours of the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s sporting team during the World Firefighters Games,” said Vicky.

“I enjoy pushing myself to see what I can still achieve. I'm so competitive and love the feeling of being able to train hard, with a focus on a certain competition in the athletics season.

“Sport plays such an important role in my life and is something that brings so many people closer together from different clubs, organisations and other blue light services.

“Sport has also been the instigator for nurturing some of my strongest life-long friendships; a monthly donut club was even born out of a collective love for sport which for me is priceless.

“I would encourage not only my fellow colleagues but everyone everywhere to try engaging with some kind of sporting activity. As it’s good for your heart, mind, body and soul.”

Vicky has worked at Washington, Sunderland Central, Farringdon and Rainton Bridge Community Fire Stations during her career with the fire and rescue service.

Her success in Denmark was helped by a small grant donated to her from the TWFRS Sports and Welfare team, which was put towards her travelling costs.

Vicky is no stranger to competing on the international stage as she competed at the World Masters Championships in 2017 for the GB over 35's team in Malaga, and in 2019 at the European Masters Championships in Jesolo, Italy.

Athletics runs in the family as Vicky’s son William is a keen runner.

A couple of years ago after COVID he raised over £2000 for the Fire Fighters Charity by running two miles a day for a month.

Vicky’s sporting heroes include Dame Kelly Holmes, heptathlete Katerina Johnson Thompson, and middle-distance runner Keely Hodgkinson.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Stewart Nicholson, said: “What an amazing achievement by Vicky to bring home three gold medals to Tyne & Wear.

“We value sports and welfare across the Service and encourage our colleagues to pursue team and individual participation from lawn bowls to football and from swimming to cycling.

“Vicky’s hard work and dedication is testament to her desire to do well when representing the Service and Tyne & Wear as a whole. Vicky a big well-done from us all.”

Vicky is preparing herself for the next World Firefighters Games which is planned for Saudi Arabia in two years’ time, when Vicky will again be donning the Tyne and Wear jersey to represent the region.