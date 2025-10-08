Sunderland film company to document mercy mission to Ukrainian frontline

A team of volunteers from Sunderland are heading to the Ukrainian front line to deliver vital supplies and are going to create a film documenting their journey.

The team of four, including Joel, a local lad from Seaham, and Corey Muizelaar from Sunderland, will be setting off on their journey on Thursday October 30.

Corey Muizelaar on top of the armoured vehicle they will be travelling in. | Corey Muizelaar .

Entitled Front Line - From Sunderland to Ukraine, the documentary will follow the team of four on a “brave and vital mission to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine”.

The team will be travelling in an armoured truck, filled with first aid, food and clothing supplies to distribute to those in need living close to the conflict zone.

The documentary is being produced by Sunderland based film company Studio Muiz who are working in partnership with Volunteers for Ukraine.

Producer and director Corey Muizelaar, from Sunderland, said: “The documentary will offer an intimate, first-hand look at the logistical and emotional challenges of transporting critical aid across Europe into Ukraine’s frontline regions.

“It highlights the determination and solidarity of volunteers committed to supporting civilians caught up in the conflict.

“The film promises to deliver powerful storytelling through on-the-ground footage, showcasing not just the journey itself but also the human stories behind the aid effort.

“This documentary will be of significant interest to viewers keen on international humanitarian efforts, grassroots activism, and the ongoing situation in Ukraine.”

The documentary is in talks with a major streaming partner for distribution.

Dane Miller, CEO of Volunteers to Ukraine, said: “The mission aligns deeply with Volunteers to Ukraine’s commitment to spotlighting the unprovoked war of terror Russia has waged on Ukraine.

“We proudly support grassroots efforts across Ukraine that are driving real impact within the country and, by extension, around the world.

“Ukraine stands as a beacon of hope for democracy and freedom through its steadfast resistance to Russia’s aggression.

“Journey to the Frontline is dedicated to sharing the stories of Ukrainians and the global community rallying behind them.

“We are inspired by this mission and stand ready to provide resources that will help capture the true spirit of freedom and resilience."