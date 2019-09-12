Sunderland families invited to open day at one of city's fire stations
Families are invited to a Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service open day in Sunderland which has plenty on offer for all ages.
On Saturday, September 14, Sunderland Central Fire Station, based on Railway Row, is set to be packed with fun courtesy of our fire service.
Families will be welcomed along to the open day between 11am and 3pm to enjoy a range of fun activities organised by the fire service.
There is set to be something for everyone to enjoy on the day.
Face painting, tombolas and a whole variety of stalls will be on offer along with many more activities.
The on-site cafe will also be open for you to grab some refreshments while you’re there.
Firefighters and fire cadets will be on site to offer demonstrations, showing how they tackle some of the blazes across Wearside.
Tyne and Wear firefighter Kris Murray said: “We’ve even got an army climbing wall coming and lots of fundraising activities for The Fire Fighters Charity.”
The Fire Fighters Charity offers support services for the fire and rescue community which includes firefighters who are currently serving and those who are retired. It also helps fire service personnel and those who depend on them.
The charity is reliant on donations and fundraising, so open days like this one are important in raising the money needed.
There is no entry fee to the event – but donations would be welcome in support of the charity.