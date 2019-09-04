Sunderland Echo readers overwhelmingly back tighter controls on alcohol sales to air passengers.
We asked you: “As an investigation reveals more than 400 airline passengers have been arrested on suspicion of being drunk in the past two years, do you think there should be further restrictions on alcohol sales in airports?”
More than 500 people took part in our online poll, with 75% answering yes.
A number of you got in touch on our Facebook pages to share your views.
John Wild: “Since people can’t be responsible there should definitely be more restrictions.”
Ste Dixon: “Some people seem to think it's mandatory to knock a few back and think nowt of it.”
Tracy Beaton: “Why should it be spoilt for the majority of us, who are sensible? Just punish the idiots who go overboard.”
Paul Coverley: “Definitely not, people need to take responsibility for their own actions. Why punish everybody for a few idiots?”