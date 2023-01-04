Here at the Sunderland Echo, we love to showcase the talent of our fantastic readers.

So to kick-start the new year, we called on photographers across Wearside to send in their favourite pictures, which could feature as the cover image on the Echo’s Facebook page in the coming weeks.

We received so many brilliant entries, we thought they would be a great way to brighten up the start of 2023 as families return to the everyday routine of work and school after the festive period drew to a close.

Thank you to everyone who submitted a photograph. You can add your own to the post here, and it may feature as a Facebook cover image in due course. Feast your eyes on some beautiful scenery in our round-up below.

1. Golden hour Taking in the sea air and sunshine views along Sunderland's coastline. What a beauty. Photo: Ian Usher

2. Feeling the chill Looking over the Seven Sisters at Houghton. Photo: Craig Wallace

3. Over the rainbow A picture perfect view at St Peter's Church in Monkwearmouth. Photo: Peter Murray

4. Standing tall Taken over the December bank holiday. Seeing Penshaw Monument and knowing you're nearly home! Photo: Laura Thompson