News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Celebrating the new year with a collection of fantastic pictures by the Sunderland Echo readers.

Sunderland Echo readers celebrate start of 2023 with fantastic North East photographs

Here at the Sunderland Echo, we love to showcase the talent of our fantastic readers.

By Debra Fox
3 minutes ago

So to kick-start the new year, we called on photographers across Wearside to send in their favourite pictures, which could feature as the cover image on the Echo’s Facebook page in the coming weeks.

We received so many brilliant entries, we thought they would be a great way to brighten up the start of 2023 as families return to the everyday routine of work and school after the festive period drew to a close.

Thank you to everyone who submitted a photograph. You can add your own to the post here, and it may feature as a Facebook cover image in due course. Feast your eyes on some beautiful scenery in our round-up below.

1. Golden hour

Taking in the sea air and sunshine views along Sunderland's coastline. What a beauty.

Photo: Ian Usher

Photo Sales

2. Feeling the chill

Looking over the Seven Sisters at Houghton.

Photo: Craig Wallace

Photo Sales

3. Over the rainbow

A picture perfect view at St Peter's Church in Monkwearmouth.

Photo: Peter Murray

Photo Sales

4. Standing tall

Taken over the December bank holiday. Seeing Penshaw Monument and knowing you're nearly home!

Photo: Laura Thompson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3