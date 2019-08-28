Sunderland Echo readers back call for additional bank holiday between August and Christmas
As the country winds down from a scorching bank holiday weekend, the majority of Echo readers have shown their support for another public holiday before Christmas.
In a Facebook poll, 81% of the 1,900 people who took part confirmed their backing for another bank holiday, as suggested by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) following the late summer day on Monday, August 26.
Workers in England and Wales get just eight bank holidays a year, the union said – fewer than any other EU country and lagging far behind the EU average of 12 days.
The TUC believes that all UK workers should get 12 days of public holiday and supports a national conversation about which dates would be most appropriate.
Frances O’Grady, TUC General Secretary, said: “Working people deserve a break. And as the days start to get shorter we could all do with something to look forward to.
“The government should create a new public holiday between now and Christmas.”
More than 1,500 people were behind the idea of an additional bank holiday – with suggestions for a date including near October half term, Halloween, Bonfire Night or Remembrance Day.
Here is what you said on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
Darren Edwards: “The Monday following remembrance Sunday to honour the fallen.”
Michelle Lundy: “Remembrance Day.”
Wilf Laws: “Work holidays by volunteers only.”
Chris Hall: “ Bank holidays are pretty pointless regardless of time of year. In today's 24/7 world they are more of a pain than a pleasure unless you work in an office.”
Graeme Collinson: “There should be more than just one extra bank holiday. Scotland get New Year’s Day off and the second of January. Us in England don’t get enough holidays in my opinion.”
Stephen Marshall: “Should scrap all bank holidays no requirement for them anymore. Most people just get them added to annual leave anyway.”
Robin Nicholas Monckton-Milnes: “In ancient times you'd have public holidays once a week.”
Alison Jane Tribe: “Definitely in October half-term when kids are off.”
Chris Mini Haswell: “Near Halloween would be nice or Bonfire Night.”
Jon James Catcheside: “Can't complain with another day off work.”