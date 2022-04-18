Every year, The Sunderland Echo and charity Hope 4 Kidz asks readers to step up for our Easter Egg Appeal which aims to provide a treat for some of our most vulnerable children and you have, once again, answered that call.

Over 2,000 chocolate eggs which you donated at drop off points all over the city have been distributed to local refuges, homeless units, special needs centres and local support charities in time for Easter Sunday.

Eggs were also delivered to Sunderland Royal Hospital, Butterwick Hospice and South Tyneside Hospital.

Viv Watts, chief executive of Hope 4 Kidz, said: "Once again the generosity of people and businesses in the area has shone brightly.

"Times are hard for everyone at the moment because of the coronavirus pandemic and cost of living crisis but, once again, people have been extremely generous and I can’t thank them enough for their donations.”

She added: “More than 2,000 donations have enabled us to support more than 40 organisations – from child protection units and refuges to local families in strife – delivering on requests for anything from 10 to 110 Easter Eggs.

"This would simply not have been possible without the generosity and support of people all over the area.

"It really is humbling that so many individuals and businesses in our area have been so generous in supporting those less fortunate families and children and, on behalf of these youngsters, I say thank you to each and every one of you.”

Sunderland Echo editor Gary Oliver, said: “Once again our readers have amazed us with their generosity.

“We cannot thank our readers enough for all the donations which have helped to make our appeal so successful and bring some much needed joy to some of our most poorly and vulnerable youngsters."

He added: “In difficult times, your have stepped up to help those less fortunate and we thank you for that.”

When we launched the appeal, we asked readers to buy an extra Easter egg and drop them off at collection points all over the city.

A raft of local companies also got involved by collecting eggs from among their staff, clients and customers.

The companies and businesses which supported our appeal included:

Barclays Call Centre, Bunzl, Café Mio South Shields, John Lewis, Maxim FM, Morrisons stores in Doxford, Seaburn and South Shields; Peter Heron,

Sainsburys stores in Silksworth, Washington and Wessington Way; Santander, The BIC Hub in Sunderland and Washington; Virgin Money, Wilkinsons, The Gym, South Shields; Adkins & Cheurfi, Aident, The Toby Inn at The Barnes; Assett 55, Housing 21, UMi Commercial Ltd, Nike and EE.

Organisations the appeal supported were: B2B Together For Children, Butterwick Hospice, CentrePoint, Fencehouses YMCA, South Tynside Woman's Services and Refuge, Together For Children, The Young Womans Outreach Project, Pennywell Community Centre, The Children's Society, South Tynside Hospital, Sunderland Royal Hospital, Sunderland Young Carers and Family Support, Durham Woman's Refuge, Hope Springs, Peace of Mind, Places For People, Bernica and FODI.