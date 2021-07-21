Wayne played for Sunderland between 1977 and 1979. He is probably best remembered on Wearside for scoring the goal that finished off the old enemy in a 4-1 win at St James’ Park in February 1979 in which Gary Rowell scored a hat-trick.

Now 62, he has just completed a 200-mile pedal from his home in Bury to Carlisle, then along Hadrian’s Wall to Wallsend with his friend Matt Holt. The two caught up with another group of fundraisers who had walked the route of the wall.

The journey was to raise money for vital research into dementia and motor neurone disease. The target figure of £2,000 was broken, although it has now been raised to £3,000.

They did it. Former Sunderland AFC striker Wayne Entwistle, left and friend Matt Holt have completed their 200 mile bike ride for charity.

Wayne, who now works in the construction industry, said: “It went really well, the ride was very good. We’re more than pleased with it. The others did their 90 mile walk too. We had a great meal when we all met up.

“We made our financial target easily, which is great as it’s for a wonderful cause. There was no cheer from the Fulwell End, but I still enjoyed it and I’d like to thank everyone for their support.

“We’re more than happy.

“I actually felt stronger and stronger as we went on; although it kicked in a bit at work on Monday and Tuesday. Matt’s a stronger cyclist than me, but he got a bit dehydrated. It was a long road but I can recommend it.”

Wayne Entwistle in action for Sunderland during a 4-1 win at Newcastle in 1979.

Wayne even had enough energy left for another burst of cycling to finish off his big day.

He added: “I took the train back to Manchester then cycled nine miles back to Bury.”

Wayne was bought by Sunderland manager Jimmy Adamson from Bury for £30,000. Adamson then became manager of Leeds United and bought Wayne again for £80,000. He later returned to his native Bury.

He is the only person to have played for eight different FA Cup winning clubs.

Any Sunderland supporter wishing to do the equivalent of buying Wayne a pint for scoring that goal 1979 against Newcastle and help him hit the £3,000 target, should visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/friends-through-football