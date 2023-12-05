Sunderland dentist named Young Dentist of the Year

Ahmed was inspired to become a dentist after growing up in Sudan.

A Sunderland dentist has brought home the prestigious title of Young Dentist of the Year 2023.

Ahmed Abdelrahman

Ahmed Abdelrahman, a dentist at mydentist Olivers House in East Herrington, was awarded the title at The Dentistry Awards 2023, a prestigious dental awards ceremony in the UK and Ireland which is judged by an independent panel of experts from the dental care sector.

Ahmed qualified as a dentist in Sudan in 2011, completing his License of Dental Surgery in 2014, and later gaining qualifications at the Royal College of Surgeons in Glasgow before receiving his diploma from the faculty of general dental practice in England in 2020.

Speaking about his move from Sudan to the UK, Ahmed said: “I was born in Khartoum, Sudan, in 1989.

"Unfortunately, four months later, a radio broadcast declared that a group of military officers had attempted a coup, only to be apprehended and subsequently executed.

"Sadly, my father was among them. This experience had a profound impact on my life and, ultimately, how I found my passion in the dental care sector.”

Ahmed continued: “Dentistry has been a big part of my life since I was young, when I witnessed dentists come to Sudan from America on a charity mission to treat patients with cleft lip and palate.

"This ultimately inspired me to become a dentist myself, as I witnessed how life changing it is to give someone their smile and function back.”

Due to the political climate Ahmed and his family were living in in Sudan, Ahmed was unable to access free education in their local schools, so his mother worked hard to send him to a private school to realise his dream of becoming a dentist.

Ahmed said: “Living in Sudan was a daily struggle for me and my family, and in 2012 I made the difficult decision to leave Sudan and come to the UK as a refugee due to fear of prosecution, as I was asked to join the civil war and had refused.

"I ultimately left my family in search of a better life, but it was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

Ahmed at work in the practice

Ahmed continued: “I spent my first two years in the UK adapting to the different way of life and learning English whilst pursuing my dental exams, ultimately receiving my GDC registration.

"In the UK, I have been able to develop my skills as a dentist and develop my career – something I’m very grateful for.

"To find myself in the position of being awarded the title of Young Dentist of the Year feels like a very full-circle moment for me and reminds me of why I have always wanted to work in dentistry – to help people and change lives through innovative, restorative dental treatments.”

Dedicated to providing the best possible dental care to his local community, Ahmed has a keen interest in implantology, periodontology, cosmetic and full oral rehabilitation and digital dentistry.

Oliver's House MyDentist practice in Durham Road, East Herrington

Ahmed concluded: “One of the things I love most about my job is working with my patients to give them the best possible outcome in a way that will enhance their oral health.

"We have so many fantastic patients at mydentist Olivers House and receiving this recognition and award is testament not only to my hard work but also to them.

"I look forward to continuing my journey with mydentist, always striving to provide the best possible care to our patients and community.”

Melissa Nicholson, Practice Manager at mydentist Olivers House, commented: “We are all so thrilled that Ahmed has been recognised for all of his hard work and ongoing dedication.

"He’s a fantastic member of the team at mydentist Olivers House and our patients love him.