Sunderland darts legend hits treble 20 as he celebrates 60 years of marriage
The Echo’s former darts correspondent and his wife have hit the treble 20.
Raymond Oxberry, 81, hit the bullseye when he married Janet, 80, on August 8, 1959.
Five children, 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren later, the Town End Farm couple are still going strong.
From the 1970s to 1990s Raymond wrote a weekly darts column, “Around the board, with Ray Oxberry” for the Echo. He was also founder and general secretary of the Tyne and Wear Darts League, and played exhibition games against darting greats such as Eric Bristow, John Lowe and Jocky Wilson.
In his professional life he created two taxi firms; OK Taxis and the appropriately named Dart Taxis which is still in business today.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Janet was a machinist for Hepworth’s, in addition to being mother to Raymond, Janet, Paula, Lee and Kim.
The secret of reaching a diamond wedding?
Raymond said: “Understanding and loving each other – and remembering that’s she’s in charge.”