Rico Grewal, 46, and Andy Giles, 44, from Barnes, ran a total of 170.3 miles over 13 days, raising £3,379 for the charity Children North East.

The pair, who met on the school run, wanted to do something after seeing the impact the pandemic had on local families and came up with the half marathon challenge, which became known as 13x13.

Rico and Andy started off the challenge by taking part in the Sunderland City half marathon and then starting and finishing all other runs at The Chesters pub.

Speaking about the challenge, Rico said: “Starting with the half marathon event was really good and it gave us the momentum to get going. We had friends join us on a number of different runs which again was a massive boost. The times got a little slower each day but our enthusiasm didn’t diminish at all.

“We originally had a target of £1,000 but it’s just absolutely remarkable how generous people have been. It’s beyond what I ever thought we could raise.”

The dads celebrated their final run with a well deserved pint at The Chesters with friends and family.

Children North East offer support to babies, children and young people in their families, schools and communities across the North East.

The charity works towards the mission of ensuring all North East babies, children and young people grow up to be healthy and happy.

Rico added: “We had read the statistics about child poverty in the UK, but seeing the difficulties families faced right on our doorstep was still an eye-opener. We wanted to do something to help. By fundraising for a charity like Children North East, we know we can reach young people across our region with support that can be life-changing.

Andy said: “I’m really passionate about supporting young people, in particular in relation to mental health”

Although their challenge is now complete, Rico and Andy are still taking donations for their 13x13 half marathon fundraiser and you can donate to their Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andy-and-rico-13x13-challenge