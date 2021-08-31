Will with his daughter Sophie who batted a brain tumour.

Will Hope, 33 from Houghton, will be running the 13.1 miles to give other families a place to stay at The Sick Children’s Trust ‘Home from Home’ Crawford House after he and his wife Laura, 33 were supported by the charity when their daughter, Sophie was suddenly diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Sophie, 4 spent a month in Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary in 2019 when she was just a toddler and underwent four major surgeries.

Dad Will, who is a mortgage adviser and his wife stayed at the ‘Home from Home’ which is just a few minutes’ walk from the children’s wards and has 24 family bedrooms, shared communal areas and laundry facilities.

Since leaving hospital and Crawford House, Sophie’s family and friends have been fundraising for The Sick Children’s Trust.

Will said: “Crawford House was a lifeline for our family at the most difficult time. The staff were so welcoming and supportive, the facilities perfect for our needs and most importantly, it meant our family could be together any time, at the most difficult time of our lives.

"Crawford House was indispensable to us. This is why we continue to fundraise.”

Will and his wife Laura with their daughter Sophie.

Will’s half marathon is the latest in a long line of events the family have hosted for the charity, and he will also be joined by his brother Jonny, colleague Lee and friend Louis.

He added: “Sophie is doing really well and is starting reception at the same school she went to nursery which she absolutely loves! She is getting more active and confident every day and we are so proud of how far she has come.

“On race day, hopefully Sophie and Laura will be at the finish line waiting for me and that will keep me motivated on the route. Not only that but thinking about what the charity did for us during Sophie’s initial treatment was something we couldn’t have done without and will always appreciate immensely.”

This year’s Great North Run takes place on Sunday, September 12.

