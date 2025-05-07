Sunderland community theatre set to benefit from Hays Travel donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community theatre in the city is now looking forward to a bright future after receiving vital funding from The Hays Travel Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hays Travel has its headquarters based in the city and its charitable foundation was established to help young people thrive in sport, health, the arts, and education.

The Hays Travel head office in Keel Square, Sunderland.

The money donated will enable the Atlas Theatre Company CIC to press ahead with their performance of ‘The Willows on the Wear’, a retelling of ‘The Wind in the Willows’ which relocates the classic novel to the familiar banks of the city’s river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will be accessible to members of Atlas Theatre Company CIC's community theatre company and children involved in the organisation’s school partnership program, with initial development already underway.

As well as running drama clubs across multiple schools and a community company in the city centre open to all, the theatre also runs weekly ‘Little Drama Classes’ at The Play Cafe Sunderland as well as masterclasses with experienced creators and industry experts, which recently included West End star Lydia Gerrard Staby and Clive Kneller from the Wicked Movie (2024).

Theatre representative Holly Kneller said: “We’re incredibly grateful to The Hays Travel Foundation for supporting our work. This funding means we can continue breaking down barriers to the arts and create joyful, inclusive theatre experiences for young people across Sunderland.

“'The Willows on the Wear' is a celebration of the local landscape, and we’re so excited to bring it to life with the creativity of our brilliant community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toni Gibson, head of sales operations and community initiatives at Hays Travel, added: “We are thrilled that Atlas Theatre Company CIC chose to connect with us at The Hays Travel Foundation. Supporting the wellbeing and opportunities of young people is at the heart of what we do, and we’re delighted to be able to help Atlas Theatre Company CIC on their mission to provide access to the creative arts.