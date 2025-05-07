Sunderland community theatre set to benefit from Hays Travel donation
Hays Travel has its headquarters based in the city and its charitable foundation was established to help young people thrive in sport, health, the arts, and education.
The money donated will enable the Atlas Theatre Company CIC to press ahead with their performance of ‘The Willows on the Wear’, a retelling of ‘The Wind in the Willows’ which relocates the classic novel to the familiar banks of the city’s river.
The project will be accessible to members of Atlas Theatre Company CIC's community theatre company and children involved in the organisation’s school partnership program, with initial development already underway.
As well as running drama clubs across multiple schools and a community company in the city centre open to all, the theatre also runs weekly ‘Little Drama Classes’ at The Play Cafe Sunderland as well as masterclasses with experienced creators and industry experts, which recently included West End star Lydia Gerrard Staby and Clive Kneller from the Wicked Movie (2024).
Theatre representative Holly Kneller said: “We’re incredibly grateful to The Hays Travel Foundation for supporting our work. This funding means we can continue breaking down barriers to the arts and create joyful, inclusive theatre experiences for young people across Sunderland.
“'The Willows on the Wear' is a celebration of the local landscape, and we’re so excited to bring it to life with the creativity of our brilliant community.”
Toni Gibson, head of sales operations and community initiatives at Hays Travel, added: “We are thrilled that Atlas Theatre Company CIC chose to connect with us at The Hays Travel Foundation. Supporting the wellbeing and opportunities of young people is at the heart of what we do, and we’re delighted to be able to help Atlas Theatre Company CIC on their mission to provide access to the creative arts.
