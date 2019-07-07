Sunderland College recognised as the top college nationally by Pearson
The staff and students of a Sunderland college are celebrating after being awarded BTEC College of the Year 2019 at a glittering ceremony in London last night (July 4).
Sunderland College was recognised as the top college nationally by Pearson, the UK’s largest awarding organisation.
Judith Quinn, Interim Deputy Principal for Curriculum at Sunderland College, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Sunderland College has been awarded this prestigious national accolade. Students are at the heart of everything we do and this award is a reflection of our dedicated and inspiring staff who are passionate about providing an outstanding learning experience to the next generation of career professionals.”
Sunderland College merged with Northumberland College in March this year, which created Education Partnership North East - one of the largest college groups in the UK.
Ellen Thinnesen, chief executive of Education Partnership North East, said: “The college’s BTEC provision continues to form the cornerstone of our professional and technical offer, and is aligned to local, regional and national priorities. We have recently been selected to pilot the new, high quality T Levels from 2021, which will further build on our excellence in technical qualifications.”
The college was presented with their award at the ninth annual Pearson BTEC Awards, which celebrates exceptional BTEC providers, students and apprentices.
Rod Bristow, president of Pearson in the UK, said: “All of the North East’s nominees and winners this year deserve huge congratulations. Learners stand every chance of continuing that success into the careers they are now ready to start.”