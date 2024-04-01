Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team called to support Police with an emergency incident near Marsden
Sunderland Coastguard were called out last night (Easter Sunday) to assist with an emergency police incident at Marsden which required a rope rescue.
The incident was also attended by South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade who posted about the incident on social media.
The post said: "At 8.31pm on March 31, the team were tasked to the Marsden area to assist Police with an incident.
"We set up our rope rescue equipment and shortly after this we resolved it successfully.
"Our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team also attended. Remember for all coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
Northumbria Police have been contacted and we are awaiting further details.
