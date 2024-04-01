Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland Coastguard were called out last night (Easter Sunday) to assist with an emergency police incident at Marsden which required a rope rescue.

The incident was also attended by South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade who posted about the incident on social media.

Sunderland Coastguard were called to an Easter Sunday police incident. Photo: Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post said: "At 8.31pm on March 31, the team were tasked to the Marsden area to assist Police with an incident.

"We set up our rope rescue equipment and shortly after this we resolved it successfully.

"Our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team also attended. Remember for all coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."