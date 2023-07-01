News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team called to emergency incident on Marsden clifftops

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was this morning (July 1) scrambled to an emergency incident at Marsden clifftops.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 1st Jul 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read

The emergency services were alerted to the incident at 6.11am.

A statement from HM Coastguard said: "We can confirm that the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team along with the South Shields Voluntary Life Brigade were requested to assist police with an incident."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post on the South Shields Voluntary Life Brigade's Facebook page added: "The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust to an incident on the cliffs in the Marsden area.

"We set up our rope rescue equipment and our Technician and two Edge Safety Officers soon brought it to a successful conclusion."

Most Popular
Marsden cliffs.Marsden cliffs.
Marsden cliffs.

Northumbria Police have been contacted for further details about the incident.

Related topics:Emergency services