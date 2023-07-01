Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team called to emergency incident on Marsden clifftops

The emergency services were alerted to the incident at 6.11am.

A statement from HM Coastguard said: "We can confirm that the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team along with the South Shields Voluntary Life Brigade were requested to assist police with an incident."

A post on the South Shields Voluntary Life Brigade's Facebook page added: "The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust to an incident on the cliffs in the Marsden area.

"We set up our rope rescue equipment and our Technician and two Edge Safety Officers soon brought it to a successful conclusion."

Marsden cliffs.