Sunderland coastguard called to Ryhope following reports of despondent male on cliff

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to the scene.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to Ryhope in Sunderland yesterday, July 1 at 12.20pm following reports of a despondent male on the cliff edge.

Emergency services also attended the scene before the incident was brought to a successful conclusion after around three hours.

A South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade spokesperson said: “The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team to the Ryhope area this afternoon after reports of a despondent male on the cliff edge. After around 3 hours the incident was brought to a successful conclusion.

"Also in attendance were North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station.

“Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

