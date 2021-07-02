Sunderland coastguard called to Ryhope following reports of despondent male on cliff
Coastguard teams were called to the Ryhope area of Sunderland following reports of a despondent male on the cliff edge.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to Ryhope in Sunderland yesterday, July 1 at 12.20pm following reports of a despondent male on the cliff edge.
Emergency services also attended the scene before the incident was brought to a successful conclusion after around three hours.
Read More
A South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade spokesperson said: “The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team to the Ryhope area this afternoon after reports of a despondent male on the cliff edge. After around 3 hours the incident was brought to a successful conclusion.
"Also in attendance were North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station.
“Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”