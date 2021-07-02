Sunderland coastguard called to Ryhope following reports of despondent male on cliff

Coastguard teams were called to the Ryhope area of Sunderland following reports of a despondent male on the cliff edge.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 10:02 am
South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to the scene.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to Ryhope in Sunderland yesterday, July 1 at 12.20pm following reports of a despondent male on the cliff edge.

Emergency services also attended the scene before the incident was brought to a successful conclusion after around three hours.

A South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade spokesperson said: “The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team to the Ryhope area this afternoon after reports of a despondent male on the cliff edge. After around 3 hours the incident was brought to a successful conclusion.

"Also in attendance were North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station.

“Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

