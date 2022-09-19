Cllr McKeith, who represents the St Peter’s Ward, travelled down to London on Sunday (September 18) and watched the funeral from Hyde Park.

He said: “It’s been such a fantastic day, the atmosphere was like nothing else, everyone coming together to pay tribute to Her Majesty. It was emotional and sad but also brought people together in unity.

"I have met some brilliant people, who we are going to meet again for the coronation, so I’m just glad to be part of such a historic day.”

While Cllr McKeith missed seeing Her Majesty’s hearse passing Hyde Park, his main objective was to pay his respects to the Queen before the funeral while she still lay in state.

He added: “We queued for just over eight-and-a-half hours, which was much quicker than I expected. That was the main thing I wanted to do, to pay my respects. I’m proud to have been here today, along with so many other people to say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.”

While queuing for a vantage point to see the cortege, Cllr McKeith also crossed paths with US President Joe Biden who had flown in to pay his own respects and attend the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

He said: “There was a huge queue and people were starting to get uncomfortable. We must have been there 45 minutes. Then we realised what the road had been closed for as President Biden passed by in a car. It was quite surreal.”

The royal family grieved in public as the nation bid farewell to its Queen and watched as the late monarch left the capital for the last time.

King Charles III was left close to tears during a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey, where the Archbishop of Canterbury described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and having been a “joyful” figure for many.

The Queen was head of state but also a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and in a personal touch, the wreath adorning her coffin had a handwritten note from the King.

The message said: “In loving and devoted memory.”

Tens of thousands of mourners lined the ceremonial procession route from the Abbey to Wellington Arch, where the Queen’s coffin left for her Berkshire home of Windsor Castle and a committal service.

Her coffin was borne on a gun carriage in a spectacle not seen for many generations, as hundreds of soldiers, sailors and airmen marched to solemn funeral pieces or lined the route.

In a moving gesture, staff from Buckingham Palace stood outside the gates of the royal residence and watched as the late monarch was taken past.

Behind her coffin were Charles and his siblings – the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex – who were followed by the monarch’s three grandsons, Peter Phillips, Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales.

Around 2,000 people attended the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, including members of royal families from across Europe, politicians from all sides of the political spectrum and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

