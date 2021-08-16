Sunderland City Council provide update on the bandstand in Roker Park after it was closed to the public

Sunderland City Council have provided an update on August 16, about why the bandstand in Roker Park is cordoned off from members of the public.

It is understood that the bandstand was fenced off for routine refurbishment works however it became apparent that further work would be needed to the roof timbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bandstand in Roker Park is currently fenced off to members of the public due to repair works.

As a result, the bandstand will be closed to the public until the council are in a position to complete the repairs.

A spokesperson said: “The bandstand in Roker Park was originally fenced off for refurbishment works.

“While this work was underway it became apparent that further repairs would be needed to the roof timbers so the bandstand has been made safe until we are in a position to complete the repairs."

Warning signs are in place to keep members of the public away.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.