Sunderland City Council provide update on the bandstand in Roker Park after it was closed to the public
The bandstand in Roker Park is currently fenced off from members of the public with warning signs in place.
Sunderland City Council have provided an update on August 16, about why the bandstand in Roker Park is cordoned off from members of the public.
A fence surrounds the structure, which is based in the middle of the park, with warning signs saying “danger” and “keep out”.
It is understood that the bandstand was fenced off for routine refurbishment works however it became apparent that further work would be needed to the roof timbers.
As a result, the bandstand will be closed to the public until the council are in a position to complete the repairs.
A spokesperson said: “The bandstand in Roker Park was originally fenced off for refurbishment works.
“While this work was underway it became apparent that further repairs would be needed to the roof timbers so the bandstand has been made safe until we are in a position to complete the repairs."