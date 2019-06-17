Sunderland City Council encourages people to sign up for Active Sunderland BIG Walk
Sunderland will put their best foot forward this month and take part in active challenge.
By Sian Cripps
Monday, 17 June, 2019, 12:42
This year's Active Sunderland Big Walk takes place on June 30 at Herrington Country Park with three routes to choose from to suit all ages and abilities.
Online bookings in advance are recommended to guarantee an event T-shirt and “goodie bag”, alongside a medal.
All entries are £11 and walkers under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.