The baby hoglet was rescued by the RSPCA is now in the care of Pawz for Thought’s specialist wildlife rehabilitation centre based in Sunderland.

After being found in a garden on Saturday, September 18, a family kept watch on the youngster but called the RSPCA when they grew concerned something may have happened to its mother.

Animal rescuer officer Ruth Thomas-Coxon collected the hedgehog and it was taken in by Pawz, based in Fulwell, where it is now said to be doing well and will be looked after until it is well enough to be released back into the wild.

Lyn Ebdale, founder director of Pawz for Thought, said: “We have a fosterer hand-rearing the baby with specialist milk which is safe for hedgehogs on a syringe every two hours and she is doing really well.

“We believe the baby hog is about six or seven days old as she is grey in colour. For the first five days baby hedgehogs are pink in colour and known as pinkies.

“They are completely deaf and blind for the first two weeks and then their eyes will open.

“We will take care of her until she is strong enough to be released back into the wild.”

To find out what you should do if you if you find an orphaned hedgehog visit the RSPCA’s advice at: www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/orphanedanimals/babyhedgehogs

To support the RSPCA in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care, visit their website at www.rspca.org.uk/give