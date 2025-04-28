Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight residents in a block of flats in the city are celebrating a share of £1m thanks to winning the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The players, who all live in a high rise in Sunderland, scooped £125,000 each after SR6 0DX won the weekly Millionaire Street Draw.

Five city charities are also set to benefit with a financial windfall of £30,000 each, thanks to the win.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Congratulations to all our high rise high rollers. I hope they enjoy their windfalls.

“The North East has become a Millionaire Street magnet recently. Maybe we should now change Sunderland’s name to Won-derland.”

The Sunderland neighbours’ win also means a string of local charities will receive a funding boost, including Love Amelia, a children's baby bank charity supporting families experiencing poverty and hardship, ensuring children don’t go without the basic essentials they need to be safe, happy, and to thrive.

Love Amelia was set up in memory of baby Amelia, who tragically passed away minutes after her birth.

Love Amelia founder, Steph Capewell. | UOS

Amelia’s mum and charity founder Steph Capewell said: “We’re delighted to receive support thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

“This funding will make a real difference to children in our community, helping us reach more families in urgent need, while also connecting them with priority support to help tackle the root causes of hardship.

“It means we can provide children with a safe bed to sleep in, suitable clothes and shoes to wear, toys to learn and play as they explore the world, alongside many other essentials.

“This support enables us to help give children the best possible start in life. We’re incredibly grateful to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for making this possible."

Other charities to benefit include Grace House, who support the city’s disabled children, Pallion Action Group who support young people find work, and More than Grandparents; kinship carers who are raising their grandchildren or a relative’s child.

Veterans in Crisis will also receive the £30,000 windfall to help support Sunderland veterans with their mental health.