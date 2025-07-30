Sunderland's Angel of Mercy and man who helped shape Culture Quarter nominated for Freedom of the City
Sister Mary Scholastica – who has welcomed seafarers to Sunderland for more than 60 years – and Paul Callaghan CBE – who led the city’s successful Music City Campaign and was a driving force behind the transformation of the Culture Quarter - have been proposed to receive the honorary Freedom of the City of Sunderland, recognising their immense contribution to the place they both call home.
Over many decades, both Sister Mary and Paul Callaghan – who also founded a string of successful digital businesses that employ people from Sunderland - have played a key role in supporting the welfare of, and the opportunities created, for residents.
Sister Mary Scholastica – who was featured in the BBC’s Sea Cities documentary – moved from Ireland in 1958 to make Sunderland her home.
Her tireless charitable work has seen Sister Mary provide invaluable support to countless communities and residents as well as seafarers visiting the Port of Sunderland. She has been dubbed ‘Sunderland’s Angel of Mercy’ for her work.
Businessman, tech founder and philanthropist Paul has played a significant role in the city’s economic, educational and cultural offer.
Prominent roles have included founder and chairman of the Leighton Group, chair of the University of Sunderland and his dedicated work to create the city’s Music, Arts and Culture Quarter and Sunderland Culture.
Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland Labour Group, said: “It's wonderful to be able to nominate two people who make such a phenomenal contribution to our city and the people who live work and visit here, for this honour.
“Sunderland is a city rich with people who care passionately about the place, and Freedom of the City recognises the best of them. Those whose life’s work has benefitted Sunderland and its people.”
The city’s Labour Group will propose the nominations to Full Council in the coming months, ahead of a Freedom of the City ceremony, when the honour is bestowed on the city ambassadors.
