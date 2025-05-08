Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland has been remembering the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special celebratory event in Keel Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At midday, exactly eight decades on from the Nazi surrender which brought an end to WWII in Europe, the city fell silent in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the conflict.

Sunderland came out in force to remember VE Day. | National World

People of all ages gathered in Keel Square to enjoy war time music, a fly by of WWII aircraft, a display of military vehicles and period costumes from the time of the conflict, and to see some of the street party scenes from around the city 80 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting school children and adults were also able to see and handle some of the weapons used during the conflict as well as learn about the rations people had to live on during the war and some of the creative recipes families would use to maximise their food.

Whilst there were no surviving veterans of WWII at the celebration, there were a number of Armed Forces veterans in Keel Square who wanted to highlight the significance of the landmark day.

Ron Christie. | National World

One of those was Ron Christie, 64, who was proudly displaying his medals having served in the Coldstream Guards in conflicts including the Falklands and Northern Ireland.

Ron said: “Unless you have been in the situation of those who served during WWII then it’s really difficult to understand the sacrifices these people made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was involved in a few gunfire exchanges during my time in the Army which helps me to understand what it might have been like 80 years ago.

“So many lives were lost and it’s important we continue to remember the sacrifices that were made.”

Another veteran enjoying the occasion was Karl Rasmuson from Texas who was visiting with his wife Geraldine, who is originally from Sunderland.

Karl and and Geraldine Rasmuson. | National World

Karl served in the American Airforce for 20 years and also has family connections to the WWII conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl, 61, said: “My grandfather was a resistance fighter during WWII when Denmark was occupied by Germany. He carried out sabotage missions to disrupt Nazi supply lines as well as helping Jewish people escape into Sweden.

“It’s important to remember the sacrifices made by that generation. If we don’t remember then we can’t learn from our mistakes.”

Geraldine, 64, added: “There’s so few people left who lived through that time. It’s important to educate the younger generations to carry on this tradition.”

To help recreate how it may have felt 80 years ago, a number of re-enactment groups were in Keel Square dressed in period military uniforms alongside WWII jeeps provided by the Tyne Tees Heritage Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Hall, 67, who was dressed in the Sunderland Home Guard uniform, said: “My mam lived with her parents and siblings on Roxborough Street. The cottage in which she lived was bombed by the Germans.

John Stelling and Tony Hall. | National World

“Her mother, my grandmother, was killed by the explosion and the rest of the family were buried under the rubble and they had to be dug out the following morning.

“With all our shipyards and coal mines, Sunderland was actually the eighth most bombed city during the war. It’s important we remember the sacrifices made as who knows what would have happened if that generation had not been successful.”

Fellow John Saddlers Time Bandits member John Stelling, 73, who served in the Territorial Army, added: “My father fought in the Second World War and I’m here today to remember him.”